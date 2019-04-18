LEWISTON — Geiger recently presented its quarterly President’s Awards to four employees in recognition of their Geiger values. All four are based in or near the Lewiston corporate office.

Michael French was honored for creating the first “mobile responsive” program site for Geiger, as well as for other outstanding efforts for the company.

Patti Gallant was honored for developing a training plan, creating reference lists and checklists, preparing printouts for a recent new hire and other efforts.

Bryon Newcomb was honored for his work linking the email system at Geiger’s United Kingdom location with the Lewiston headquarters, and other IT services.

Louise Michaud was honored for planning and executing three major corporate events in 2018, as well as large client meetings and potential new recruits.

Geiger is the largest family owned and managed promotional merchandise distributor worldwide.

