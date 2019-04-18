Scalloped Potatoes
Renee Wales, Norway
4 large potatoes, sliced thin
1 medium onion
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/4 cup milk
Salt and pepper to taste
4 slices cheese of choice
Butter a casserole dish and alternate slices of potatoes and onions; dot each layer with butter, salt and pepper. Mix soup with milk; mix well so there are no lumps. Pour over potatoes and onions. Lightly lift vegetables so soup will mix with them. Cover with cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until potatoes are tender.
Chocolate Nut Balls
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
1 can evaporated milk
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 1/2 cups vanilla wafers, crushed
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
1/3 cup orange juice
Cook milk and chocolate in a heavy sauce pan, stirring until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and add crushed wafers, powdered sugar, 1/2 cup of nuts and orange juice. Mix well and let stand at room temperature. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in remaining nuts and refrigerate for at least an hour.
Buttermilk Chocolate Cake
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 1/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 heaping tablespoons cocoa
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup buttermilk
Cream shortening and sugar together; add egg and beat well. Add vanilla. Mix dry ingredients together and add alternately with buttermilk. Mix until well-blended. Pour into a greased cake pan, 9-inch by 9-inch is best. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Kids in the Kitchen
Yogurt Dessert
Renee Wales, Norway
2 8-ounce containers yogurt, any flavor, but berry flavors work best
8 ounces whipped topping
1/2 cup berries, your choice
1 graham cracker crust
Fold yogurt into whipped topping. Gently fold in berries. Spoon into graham cracker crust and freeze for at least 4 hours. Put in refrigerator for an hour before serving.
