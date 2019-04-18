Scalloped Potatoes

Renee Wales, Norway

4 large potatoes, sliced thin

1 medium onion

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

4 slices cheese of choice

Butter a casserole dish and alternate slices of potatoes and onions; dot each layer with butter, salt and pepper. Mix soup with milk; mix well so there are no lumps. Pour over potatoes and onions. Lightly lift vegetables so soup will mix with them. Cover with cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until potatoes are tender.

Chocolate Nut Balls

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 can evaporated milk

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 1/2 cups vanilla wafers, crushed

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

1/3 cup orange juice

Cook milk and chocolate in a heavy sauce pan, stirring until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and add crushed wafers, powdered sugar, 1/2 cup of nuts and orange juice. Mix well and let stand at room temperature. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in remaining nuts and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Buttermilk Chocolate Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 heaping tablespoons cocoa

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup buttermilk

Cream shortening and sugar together; add egg and beat well. Add vanilla. Mix dry ingredients together and add alternately with buttermilk. Mix until well-blended. Pour into a greased cake pan, 9-inch by 9-inch is best. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Kids in the Kitchen

Yogurt Dessert

Renee Wales, Norway

2 8-ounce containers yogurt, any flavor, but berry flavors work best

8 ounces whipped topping

1/2 cup berries, your choice

1 graham cracker crust

Fold yogurt into whipped topping. Gently fold in berries. Spoon into graham cracker crust and freeze for at least 4 hours. Put in refrigerator for an hour before serving.

