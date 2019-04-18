DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Sun Journal wants to get the word out that we’re working on a special feature about “Mom’s Advice” for our Mother’s Day issue May 12. Readers, please tell us the best, the worst, and even the zaniest advice you’ve received from “dear old mom” over the years. You can also add how the advice has helped you in life (or not). No matter how old you are, surely you have something to share! Write to Karen Schneider at [email protected]. Photos of you and your mom would be great to go along with the story, too.

— Karen, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Elmet Technologies is celebrating its 90th birthday and Museum L-A is trying to help find information about the company’s long history. Originally founded in Lewiston in 1929, Elmet is now a world-class manufacturer of high-performance tungsten and molybdenum refractory metal products. Over the years the company has had many names, including American Electro Metals, Philips Lighting, Philips Elmet, and finally Elmet Technologies.

If you have any memories about this Lewiston-built company, including photographs, memorabilia, or general information about Elmet Technologies, please contact Museum L-A’s Collections and Exhibits Coordinator Emma Sieh at 333-3881 or by email at [email protected]. The company plans to share these memories over the course of the year to join the community in celebrating their long-standing history.

— Emma, Lewiston

ANSWER: This sounds like a fantastic project that I’m sure many of our readers will love getting involved with. I can’t wait to see how it all turns out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m very interested in the couple who host “Wheel of Fortune,” Pat and Vanna. I watch them every night. Please tell me more about their lives. They are very nice and I enjoy watching them.

— Ann, Lewiston

ANSWER: I could probably write a book about Pat Sajak and Vanna White! Here are some highlights. According to a recent interview with the pair, they have worked together for 37 years. Before Vanna started co-hosting the show, she tried out to be a contestant. When she actually auditioned, she was chosen from over 200 applicants. The two are good friends. Pat, age 72, is the longest running host of any television game show. He’s also a writer and the author of many puzzle games. He has been married to Lesly Brown, a photographer, since 1989 and they have two grown children. The couple has a home in Maryland and one in California.

Pat is from Chicago and graduated from Columbia University Chicago then served as a DJ during the Vietnam War with Armed Forces Radio. He was a weatherman and newscaster on “The Today Show” before his long-running stint on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Vanna, 62, is from North Carolina. She has two children and is divorced. She authored a best-seller, “Vanna Speaks” in 1987. She has a website, https://www.wheeloffortune.com/vanna-white that has lots of fun facts. For instance, she has worn more than 6,500 dresses on the show, never wearing one of them twice! She’s also an avid crocheter and knitter and has her own line of yarn called “Vanna’s Choice” through Lion Brand.

The two have been quoted as saying they will leave the show together when one or both of them are ready.

