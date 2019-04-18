OXFORD — The community is abuzz about 5 Fore Street in Oxford, where the two-story building is busy with the comings and goings of architects, IT specialists, plumbers, electricians and painters.

The construction project is being overseen by H.E. Callahan of Auburn on behalf of The Progress Center. The building will house the nonprofit’s administrative, residential and case management teams.

Jennifer Putnam, executive director of The Progress Center, said, “Moving our administrative offices to Oxford allows us to open up much needed space to expand our day program and community kitchen program in Norway. We’re excited for the move and for the next chapter of The Progress Center.”

Putnam says she expects construction to be completed at the end of June.

The day program provides community supports for adults with intellectual disabilities and autism. The Community Kitchen provides a wide variety of food and nutrition services for the Oxford Hills community.

The move to Oxford is the latest expansion for The Progress Center. In 2016, it opened the first satellite office in Bridgton, and a second office opened in Gray in 2017.

For 39 years, The Progress Center has provided supportive services to adults, children and their families living with disabilities. TPC employs 185 full-, part-time and per diem staff; provides services to more than 450 people; and served more than 22,000 meals in 2018 through a variety of programs including food pantry, community dinner, summer lunch, and patient meal deliveries.

