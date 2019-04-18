DURHAM – Julianna H. Fogg, 56, of 318 Pinkham Brook Rd., Durham, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Juli passed away from health complications. She was born May 13, 1962 on Mother’s Day, in Boston, Mass. She moved with her family to Durham on July 20, 1969 and attended Lisbon High School, as well as Greely High School. Juli was a Greely High graduate in 1980.She went on to study computer science at Andover College. Next, she studied music and voice, as well as classical guitar at UMO. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Husson College in 1997.Juli and Leland Fogg married on June 17, 1989 and were together for 29 years. During that time she worked at L.L. Bean, JE Gould and Estabrook. Juli loved plants and photography. She hybridized flowers, as well as bred them. Some of her flowers and photos were used in magazines. Juli is survived by her father, Donald P. Hood, of Durham; her husband, Lee Fogg of Durham; her brother, Richard R. Hood of Stetson and her sister, Tina Harmon of Lincoln. She will be interned with her mother, Betty Hood, on May 13, at 11 a.m., at Gracelawn Memorial, 980 Turner St., Auburn. A reception will follow at Quaker Meeting Church, in Durham, at 1 p.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: