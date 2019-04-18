The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce Membership Committee recently named Valley View Orchard Pies of Oxford as the Chamber’s March Business of the Month Award. As part of the award, the chamber made a donation of $175 to the Feeding Oxford Hills program on behalf of Valley View Orchard Pies. For the donation were, from left, Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Williams, chamber board member Bonnie Iwans, Valley View Orchard Pies co-owner Cindy Johnston, chamber board Chairwoman-elect Michelle Fratianne and Valley View Orchard Pies co-owner Lisa Dunham.
