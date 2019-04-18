LEWISTON — Northeast Bank has announced the appointment of Rachel Edwards as banking center manager of its Poland location.

Edwards joins the bank from Androscoggin Bank in Lewiston, where she served most recently as client service supervisor, and previously as a compliance and risk specialist. She was responsible for day-to-day operations at two branch locations, including oversight of all operational procedures, branch sales goals and team building efforts.

“We are pleased to have Rachel take charge of our Poland branch. With her strong experience in managing retail teams, she was an excellent fit as we look to grow our customer base in the years ahead,” said Robert T. Banaski, senior vice president, director of community banking.

“We welcome her to our leadership team and look forward to her contributions in Poland,” Banaski said.

Edwards attended Central Maine Community College and University of Maine, where she studied education and business administration, respectively. Prior to Androscoggin Bank, she served at Market Square Health Care Center as a certified nursing assistant, trainer, and payroll processor. She currently resides in Norway.

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, offering personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Its loan acquisition and servicing group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis, and its SBA division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally.

A division of Northeast Bank – ableBanking – offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information about Northeast Bank is available at www.northeastbank.com.

