RSU 10 Elementary

Thursday, April 18 – Vacation Week.

Friday, April 19 – Vacation Week.

Monday, April 22 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll, or wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, baked scoops with salsa cup, seasoned corn, cinnamon applesauce and milk.

Breakfast: Waffle and fruit cup.

Tuesday, April 23 – Pasta with meat sauce and garlic seasoned breadstick, or ham and cheese on a whole grain roll, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich and clementine.

Wednesday, April 24 – Yogurt Quick Pic with soft and chewy super pretzel with cheesy sauce, yogurt and goldfish graham crackers, or wowbutter sandwich, roasted garbanzo beans, raw veggie choices with dip, orange wedges and milk.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese wrap and fruit choices.

Thursday, April 25 – Oriental brown rice topped with teriyaki dippers, or turkey and cheese sandwich, Asian broccoli and carrots, pineapple tidbits, fortune cookie and milk.

Breakfast: Cinnamon bread and fruit choices.

Friday, April 26 – Homemade meatball sub on a 6-inch roll, or wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, seasoned oven fries, cuke slices, goldfish cheddar crackers, grapes and milk.

Breakfast: Vanilla parfait (vanilla yogurt with fruit and granola topping) and goldfish graham crackers.

RSU 10 Secondary

Thursday, April 18 – Vacation Week.

Friday, April 19 – Vacation Week.

Monday, April 22 – Hot sandwich bar, spicy potato wedges, seasoned corn, cinnamon applesauce and milk.

Tuesday, April 23 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk.

Wednesday, April 24 – Maxx sticks with marinara sauce, roasted garbanzo beans, raw veggie choices with dip, orange wedges and milk.

Thursday, April 25 – Oriental brown rice topped with teriyaki dippers, Asian broccoli and carrots, pineapple tidbits, fortune cookie and milk.

Friday, April 26 – Homemade meatball sub on a 6-inch roll, seasoned oven fries, cuke slices, goldfish cheddar crackers, grapes and milk.

Available Daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, cold sandwich special of the day, entree salads, parfaits or smoothies and Smart snacks.

RSU 16 Elementary

Thursday, April 18 – Vacation Week.

Friday, April 19 – Vacation Week.

Monday, April 22 – Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich, or mini corn dogs.

Tuesday, April 23 – Mac and cheese with roll, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and teddy grahams.

Wednesday, April 24 – Nachos with meat and cheese, or deep dish pizza.

Thursday, April 25 – Cheeseburger, or chicken nuggets.

Friday, April 26 – Pizza choices, or fish sticks with fries.

Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar, bananas, apples, oranges, mixed fruit and more, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes and more, milk and juices, wowbutter and jelly as choice Number 3.

RSU 16 Secondary

Thursday, April 18 – Vacation Week.

Friday, April 19 – Vacation Week.

Monday, April 22 – Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich, or cheeseburger/hamburger, or mini corn dogs.

Tuesday, April 23 – Mac and cheese, or chicken patty sandwich, or BBQ rib sandwich.

Wednesday, April 24 – Nachos with meat and cheese, or pretzels with cheese, or quesadilla.

Thursday, April 25 – Buffalo or BBQ chicken with potatoes and veggies, or deep dish pizza, or chicken nuggets.

Friday, April 26 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or fish sandwich.

Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order, fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more, pasta salad and fresh veggies, yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and granola and your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries.

SAD 17 Elementary

Thursday, April 18 – Vacation Week.

Friday, April 19 – Vacation Week.

Monday, April 22 – Alaska pollock fish sticks on a hamburger bun, peas, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice, or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Tuesday, April 23 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Chocolate chip muffin, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Wednesday, April 24 – Egg, cheese and bacon on a bun, baked beans, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice, or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Thursday, April 25 – Shepherd’s pie, parmesan cauliflower, cheese stuffed 4-inch Bosco sticks, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Apple oatmeal bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, April 26 – Tony’s 51% whole grain bacon scramble pizza, lemon zest broccoli, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch.

SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, April 18 – Vacation Week.

Friday, April 19 – Vacation Week.

