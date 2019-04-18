LISBON — The Sunshine Hill Neighbors Seniors, along with Lisbon Parks and Recreation, still have seats left on their summer and fall trips.

There are limited seats for a trip to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island from June 19 to 26. Some of the attractions will include guided tours of Halifax, Prince Edward Island, Acadia National Park and a visit to the waterside town of Saint John. Other attractions will include Peggy’s Cove, Lunenburg, King’s Landing Historical Settlement, Anne of Green Gables and Hopewell Rocks. Included are seven nights and 13 meals. The cost is $1,085 a person, double occupancy.

The second trip will travel to Branson on Oct. 11 to 21, which will include shows by the Blackwoods, the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai, the “Million Dollar Quartet,” the Duttons show, the Frank Sinatra and Friends Show, Down Home Country and a three-course dinner show on the Showboat Branson Belle. Included are 10 nights, four consecutive nights in the Branson area, and 18 meals. The price is $1,075 a person, double occupancy. A deposit of $75 is required.

A Foliage Turkey Dinner Train excursion on the Hobo Railroad out of Meredith, New Hampsire, is also on the agenda. A complete turkey dinner aboard the train will be catered by Hart’s Turkey Farm. The train will depart Meredith Station and travel south along the western shore of Lake Winnepesaukee through the village of Weirs Beach and along Paugus Bay toward Lakeport and back along the same route. The trip will leave from and return to the MTM Center in Lisbon Falls in a Coach bus. There will be a brief stop at the Moultonborough Country Store on the way to Meredith. Price is $80 a person and includes train/lunch and round-trip transportation.

The organization is taking reservations for the Sept. 12 to 23, 2020, Scotland/Ireland trip. For more information, call Lisbon Parks and Recreation at 207-353-0646 or 207-353-2289.

There are limited tickets and transportation for the Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles game at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The two seat selections are reserved pavilion 20, costing $130, including ticket and coach bus transportation, and covered grandstand 31 at $110, including ticket and coach transportation

A second Red Sox game has been added for 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, against the Giants. Cost of the tickets, including transportation, are grandstand 19 for $96 and reserved pavilion 18 for $116. Water and snacks are served on the bus. Departure is from the MTM Center in Lisbon Falls. Reserve early if interested. Payment is due when reservations are made.

For more information on either trips, call 207-353-0646 or 207-353-2289.

