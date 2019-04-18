Spruce Mountain High School announced the Department Award winners for January. Pictured, from left, are Liberty Denton, Leah Gilbert, Emma Blaisdell, Hannah Maurais, Gary Wright, Levi St. Pierre, Izak Chapman, Matthew Poulin, Drew Bucher, Alexia Davis, Joel Soper, Adria Plourde, Demika Lacoste and Taylor Nault.
Latest Articles
-
Dear Abby
-
Dr. Roach
-
Horoscope
-
Encore
-
Connections
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.