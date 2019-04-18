Spruce Mountain High School announced the Department Award winners for January. Pictured, from left, are Liberty Denton, Leah Gilbert, Emma Blaisdell, Hannah Maurais, Gary Wright, Levi St. Pierre, Izak Chapman, Matthew Poulin, Drew Bucher, Alexia Davis, Joel Soper, Adria Plourde, Demika Lacoste and Taylor Nault.

jay maine, Spruce Mountain High School
