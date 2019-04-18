BETHEL — Telstar High School has announced the dean’s list and high honor roll for the second trimester of the 2018-2019 school year.

To be included on the dean’s list, student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on all academic classes. They must have at least a 2.5 or above in any individual class. Students must also have a full academic schedule.

To receive high honors, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.3.

• Ninth Grade High Honors – Adeline Charette, Bailey Fraser, Sophie Hanscom, Julia Head, Eleanor Hoff, Myles Lilly and Natasha Mason.

• Ninth Grade Honors – Jordan Berry, Katelynn Evans, Nolan Fowles, Macie Hallett, Andrew Leighton, Kyle Locklin, Tanner Martin, Caleb Mitchell and Molly Pereira.

• 10th Grade High Honors – Max Kruse and Shelby Thorman.

• 10th Grade Honors – Lillian Botka, Madisyn Buck, Isabella Connors, Livia Doucette, Dylan Duclos, Lilyana Johanson, and Jewel Smith.

• 11th Grade High Honors – Aneah Bartlett, Kaitlynn Bragdon, Jaxen Call, Emily Fraser, Evan LeConey, Perry Morton, Calla Orino and Lucinda Rothwell.

• 11th Grade Honors – Emma Kruse, Abigail Landry, Kevin Lund-Briggs, Autumn Pilgrim-Giberson, Dakota Tuttle and Grace Van Boskirk.

•12th Grade High Honors – Payton Abbott, Alicia Barton, McKinley Braley, CMCC; Ricco Call, Alivia Chappie, Julia Cherkis (CMCC), Hannah Evans, Emily Hanscom (CMCC), Emalee Harrington (CMCC), Michael Jones, (CMCC), Hannah Kokkola, Bethany Laird (CMCC), Elizabeth McLeod (CMCC), Gabriel Pasternak (CMCC), Georgia Piawlock, Sadie Richardson, Koley True, and Sarahanne Wright;

• 12th Grade Honors – Sarah Cannon, Selina Creelman, Kaitlee Killam, Matthew Lavoie and Toby Walker.

