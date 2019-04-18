NORWAY — A simple traffic stop March 28, netted Norway Police 15.5 grams of what they identified as heroin and $12,075 in cash.

According to police reports, K-9 Office John Lewis saw a white Yukon pull out of the Paris Farmer’s Union parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued above the speed limit and when Lewis attempted to pull it over with lights and siren, the vehicle did not stop but continued slowly until it pulled into a driveway on Kingsbury Lane in Paris.

The two officers – Lewis and Norway Police Investigator Jeff Campbell – approached both sides of the vehicle. The driver, John H. McAllister, 55, of Paris, responded to Lewis’ request for license, registration and insurance, stating his license was expired. Further, the plates attached to the vehicle came back to a blue Chevy 1500 pickup registered to another individual. The passenger, who had bail conditions, was searched by Campbell and sent on his way.

Knowing he would be arresting McAllister for illegal attachment, Lewis said he searched him and discovered an unmarked white canister in his pocket. Although McAllister attempted twice to swat Lewis’ hand away, once Lewis discovered the canister, McAllister claimed it was insulin medication, according to the report. Campbell, who has extensive drug detection experience, identified the substance as heroin and McAllister agreed, saying he used it for headaches. The substance has been sent to the lab for formal testing, said Lewis.

In other pockets, Lewis said he found $1,075 in cash, some bundled in a rubber band. McAllister was transported to the Oxford County Jail by another Norway officer. As Lewis was removing the illegally attached plates, McAllister’s daughter pulled up, according to the report. She took the officers in McAllister’s house where K-9 Officer Bolo conducted a search. No more narcotics were found, said Lewis, however another $11,000 in cash was retrieved.

McAllister was charged with Class B trafficking in Schedule W drugs, Class E operating with an expired license (or more than 90 days) and Class E attaching false plates.

