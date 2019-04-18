The University of Maine at Farmington recently held its annual Distinguished Staff Awards ceremony, created in 2013 to recognize the dedication and excellence of UMF staff. This year’s award winners are, from left, Jennifer Pageot, Unsung Hero; Carla DeGraw, Lifetime Achievement; Lynne Eustis, Professional Staff of the Year; Aaron Smiley and Martha Smiley, Outstanding New Employees; Vic Williamson, Facilities Management/Public Safety Staff of the Year; Mary Melcher, Administrative Staff of the Year; and Julie Davis, Above and Beyond.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
Encore
-
Dear Abby
-
Dr. Roach
-
Horoscope
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.