OXFORD — Valley View Orchard Pies, which has been making pies for almost 30 years, recently relocated to 15 Madison Ave., offering almost 15,000 square feet of bakery, storage, office and retail space.

Once a wholesale bakery producing handmade pies for retailers and fundraising groups around New England, its new owners can now offer the public the ability to buy retail. The company also delivers twice a week to many farm stands, gourmet food shops and grocery stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as offering pie fundraisers for organizations and schools.

To contact the company, call 207-739-1016, email [email protected] or go online to www.facebook.com/ValleyViewOrchardPies/.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: