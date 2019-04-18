This week we are giving “Yesterdays” readers a last chance to identify the location of the photo featured on a 1907 postcard that came to us from Jim Gates, a name many of our readers will recognize.

He told us that it was postmarked 3-18-1907, Norway, Maine.

Jim’s best guess is that the photo was taken at the “south” end of Norway Lake. We agree that the trees on the left look remarkably like the ones that are there today.

If these assumptions are correct, that would mean that the building or buildings on the far left is/are near the Crockett Ridge Road causeway.

What is that building and is it more than one structure?

Jim suggests that it might even be a mill or a factory of some sort.

What’s your best guess?

Sincere thanks to Jim, who lives in Waterville, but who has close ties with the Norway area. He has an outstanding collection of old photos of this area, which he is kind enough to share with us.

