DocTalk program to focus on hearing health

LEWISTON — LA Hearing Center has launched a community hearing health care outreach program, presented by doctors of audiology. DocTalk delivers hearing healthcare education with care, compassion and trained expertise.

DocTalk presentations cover topics such as understanding hearing loss; hearing aid options and understanding the differences to ensure the best solution for a person’s needs; and when to go to a hearing healthcare center, doctor of audiology, or a hearing aid dispensary.

For more information about an audiological screening or scheduling a DocTalk presentation at a facility, email [email protected] or call 207-786-3305.

LA Hearing Center is the Lewiston-Auburn area’s only private, nonprofit provider of comprehensive audiological services for people of all ages. Contact LA Hearing Center, Strawberry Avenue, by calling 207-786-3305 or go online at www.lahearingcenter.org.

City, county Democrats to hear speaker

AUBURN — The Auburn Democratic City Committee will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. The meeting is being held on the fourth Thursday of the month instead of the fourth Tuesday due to city business. This will be a joint meeting with the Androscoggin County Democratic Committee.

The speaker will be Linda Deane, president of the Western Maine Labor Council, who will talk on workplace safety. Androscoggin County Democrats and all others interested are invited to attend.

Refreshments will be served and visitors are welcome. Take the elevator to the second floor. Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center.

For more information, call 207-740-0113.

Create Vision Board to focus on reality

LEWISTON — The Dream Team invites the community to join in making a Vision Board, a fundraiser class for Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice.

Kathy Baillargeon, manager of volunteer resources at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, will teach the class. She has used visualization techniques and Vision Boards in her own life and has been specially trained to teach others.

The Vision Board class will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice’s central office, 15 Strawberry Ave. The cost of $45 a person includes all materials, instructions and lunch.

Attendees are asked to wear comfortable clothing and arrive open-minded. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, send payment to the Hospice House payable to “Dream Team,” 236 Stetson Road, Auburn.

Teddy Bear Picnic Tea

AUBURN — Welcome spring with a Teddy Bear Picnic Tea at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St., on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, at the Woman’s Literary Union. The event will include a festive tea, a puppet show, raffles and a doll boutique.

Tickets are $10 and available by calling 207-577-1784, emailing [email protected] or online at WomansLiteraryUnion.org via PayPal with a $2 surcharge. Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite doll or teddy bear to the party.

The Woman’s Literary Union was organized in 1892 with a mission of intellectual, cultural and educational advancement of the community and to preserve the Foss Mansion, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places. For more information, check womansliteraryunion.org.

Pickwick Club discussion group to meet

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and other related Victorian authors discussion group, will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Auburn Public Library.

Members will discuss selections from Dickens’ “Sketches by Boz,” Sections, “Seven Sketches from Our Parish” and “Scenes.” Moderator will be Joanne Morse. For more information, call her at 207-583-6957 or Alexis at 207-779-8979.

Literary Union to host tea event

Girl Scouts from Troop 131 are helping to craft decorations for the WLU Teddy Bear Picnic Tea at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite doll or teddy bear to the party. Tickets are $10 and available by calling 207-577-1784, emailing [email protected] or online at WomansLiteraryUnion.org via PayPal with a $2 surcharge.

For more information, visit womansliteraryunion.org.

Church to observe Divine Mercy Sunday

AUBURN — Divine Mercy Sunday will be celebrated at the 11 a.m. Mass on April 28 at Sacred Heart Church, corner of Minot and Western avenues. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy in Song will follow.

Everyone is welcome. It is sponsored by Andy Valley Council 8742, Knights of Columbus.

