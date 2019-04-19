Charges
Lewiston
- Mohamed Yonis, 18, of Summer Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Bartlett and Walnut streets.
- Courtni Amberking, 33, of 61 Roy Ave., Auburn, on a charge of criminal trespass, 8:11 p.m. Thursday at 1968 Lisbon St.
- George Simmons, 22, listed as transient, on charges of domestic assault, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 11 p.m. Thursday at 230 Bartlett St.
- Sandra Landry, 49, of 33 Howard St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:20 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Andrew Davis, 33, of 425 Waldo St., Rumford, on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 3:09 p.m. Friday at Pine and Pierce streets.
- Lucas Pono, 26, of 31 Jean St., on charges of domestic assault and aggravated assault, 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Jonathan Rose, 21, of 23 Central Ave., Bath, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:22 a.m. Thursday on Blake Street.
- Kyle Gardiner, 23, of 27 Marston St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11 a.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.
- Ronald Alston, 45, of Fall River, Massachusetts, on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Lisbon.
- Isaac Witham, 30, of Thompson Street, on a charge of possession of scheduled drugs, 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Pine and Howe streets.
- Joshua Mailloux, 24, of 352 County Road, Turner, on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 10:08 p.m. Thursday at 60 Court St.
- Jessica Sappington, 37, of 155 Manley Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:40 p.m. Friday on Elm Street.
Androscoggin County
- Kassandra Bryant, 26, of 23 Pleasant St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:57 p.m. Thursday at Monroe and Prospect streets.
- Derek Lee, 33, of 303 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Church Street.
- Briana Rines, 19, of 90 Pleasant Hill Road, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of domestic assault, 2:15 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Jarrod Sawyer, 46, of 44 River Road, Buckfield, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of violating bail, 3:24 p .m. Friday on Main Street, Lewiston.
Accidents
Auburn
- An SUV driven by Isabel M. Tando, 26, of Lewiston, struck a curb at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Road and Broad Street. The 2013 Ford was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Cordelia A. Leeman, 21, of Lewiston, and Wayne D. McNally, 37, of Leeds, collided at 6:33 p.m. Thursday at Court and Spring streets. Damage to the 2013 Volkswagen driven by Leeman and owned by Ryan Lafean of Auburn, and the 2012 GMC driven by McNally and owned by Tecta American New England of Portland was listed as functional.
Lewiston
- A car driven by Gloria Shoemaker, 65, of Lewiston, struck a curb at 12:18 p.m. Thursday at South Main and Fifth streets. Her 2008 Buick was towed.
