NORWAY — The First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St., will present the 11th annual Earth Day Peace Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

The event will feature live performances by Heather Pierson, Davy Sturtevant, Mary Hargreaves, Nate Towne and the Norway UU Choir. The program will include songs and readings that celebrate and honor the earth and the ideal of peace.

Pierson is a nationally touring pianist, singer/songwriter and performer whose inspiring live performances and growing catalog of releases delve into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz and folk. She is best known for her virtuosity at the piano and her bell-tone vocals.

In addition to her demanding performance schedule, Pierson has been music director of the First Universalist of Norway since 2003. In 2018, she and fellow singer-songwriter Bernice Martin released a songbook and companion CD, “Heart Songs & Circle Songs,” which has found its way into the repertoire of church and hospice choirs all over the world.

Sturtevant is a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, now living in Lovell, who, in addition to his touring schedule with the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio, is an accomplished singer-songwriter, wielding an arsenal of stringed and brass instruments and a tenor voice. With wit and flair, Sturtevant performs original music that moves listeners to tap their toes, nod their heads and raise knowing eyebrows.

Hargreaves grew up surrounded by music from watching her grandfather play trumpet in a polka band on weekends, to listening to her mother sing ballads around the house and her sister play classical piano. She naturally felt the rhythm and rhyme of the musical life.

After years of piano lessons she moved onto guitar in college days with a few good tips from her brother and inspirations from the folk music scene of the ’60s and ’70s. Then came the ukulele, and like magic, her songwriting took off from there. She sings of love, country life, hope and the beauty of Maine, where she currently lives with her family and pets in East Sumner.

Hargreaves enjoys playing with her husband Steve at local open mics and summer festivals, always carrying a basket of homegrown CDs with her. For more info, visit her YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTB2k8x21qnpk0sisInj23g.

Norway guitar slinger Towne has long been a staple in the western Maine music scene. Both solo and in various ensemble projects, he brings his Southern roots rock and folk sensibilities and his understated virtuosity to his stage show. Towne has two self-produced CDs to his credit: 2006’s “Short Circuit” and 2012’s “Empty Tables and Chairs.”

Admission is $5 to $10 at the door (sliding scale). There will also be a collection of nonperishable food items for the Oxford Hills Food Pantry.

For more information, call 207-743-2828 or email Pierson at [email protected]

