FREEPORT — Hospice of Southern Maine is offering a free film screening and discussion of the Frontline documentary “Being Mortal” at the Freeport Community Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 13. Light refreshments will be served.

“Being Mortal” is a 55-minute film featuring Dr. Atul Gawande, a Boston surgeon, Harvard professor and the NY Times bestselling author of “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.”

In the eye-opening and honest piece, Gawande acknowledges his shortcomings and fears about talking to his sickest patients about their approaching death and his desire to do a better job. Viewers see Gawande observing and speaking with a variety of physicians interacting with their patients even as they themselves struggle with the challenges of helping people understand that the end is near.

Interwoven in the documentary is the story of Gawande and his parents, also both physicians, coming to terms with his father’s terminal diagnosis. The film looks at the choices we make when faced with our mortality and ponders issues like: When is it time to stop treatment? What matters most in the end? What does a good day look like? What is most important to me? How do I want to spend my remaining time?

A discussion of hospice and the issues the film raises will follow the screening. Registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register, call 207-321-9785 or email [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: