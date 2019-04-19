DEAR SUN SPOTS: The city of Lewiston is seeking members for the 2019-20 Lewiston Youth Advisory Council year of service, which will run from July 2019 to July, 2020. Applications may be submitted online at www.lewistonmaine.gov/lyacapplication19 through May 17. Copies of the application can also be printed from the web and mailed to Lewiston City Administrator’s Office, 27 Pine St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

To be considered for membership, an applicant must be in grades 9-12, or will be in the fall at Lewiston High School, St. Dominic Academy, or be a Lewiston resident at the time of application. Lewiston home-schooled students are also welcome to apply for membership. Current members may also reapply for another year of service.

A selection committee will review applications, conduct interviews and appoint up to 15 students. The committee will make its selection by Friday, June 28, and selected youth will be notified and officially appointed during a Lewiston City Council meeting in July with orientation in August.

For more information on the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council, interested individuals may visit www.lewistonmaine.gov/lyac.

— Dottie, community relations coordinator, Lewiston

ANSWER: The council was first established by the Lewiston City Council in October 2001 and has since received local, state and national recognition. The LYAC enables youth to work toward goals to empower youth communitywide, as well as undertakes service projects that enhance the community. The youth council also serves as a liaison between the youth of the community and the city. The current group has been running Shine on Lewiston, a multi-aspect promotional series focusing on Lewiston’s positives and is bringing attention to the impacts of bullying through their “Bullyproof Lewiston” campaign titled HUMANKIND = KIND HUMANS. Most recently, the council, along with community members, put uplifting message sticky notes on 1,400 lockers at Lewiston High School to promote kindness and encouragement.

Other projects include Police Insider, a forum highlighting a day in the life of a Lewiston police officer; filming Let’s Get Down to Business social media videos of new or expanding local businesses; a Let’s Go Eat food sampling highlighting Lewiston as a food and dining destination; city image-builder events titled, “What Do You Know About Lewiston?” and Lewiston Success Stories; T.A.L.K., Treat All Listeners Kindly campaign — a positive communication campaign; Lewiston Community Jeopardy about Lewiston past and present; and its DO YOU DO LEW public image campaign for Lewiston.

Other projects include a celebration of immigration community event; a holiday cultural celebration; and filmed documentaries on various topics. LYAC has also worked closely with the Downtown Neighborhood Action Committee toward revitalization of Lewiston’s Pierce Street Park and facilitated a park renaming contest with elementary school children.

The organization also held a MOTIVATE ME youth aspirations recognition event for local middle school students; and a World Peace Day Walk & Event. They have developed a recycling story/coloring book for elementary-age children; partnered with the Lewiston School Department to site an electronic message board at Lewiston High School; hosted a cultural-exchange visit with Northern Ireland teens; led a communitywide noise pollution awareness campaign that resulted in an enhanced Lewiston noise ordinance; and many other projects. LYAC has got it going on!

