LISBON — The third-quarter honor roll students at Lisbon High School have been announced.
High Honors
Seniors: Noah Austin, Trenton Bundy, Valerie Doucette, Carly Drischler, Mallory Fairbanks, Ashley Greene, Cameron Goslin, Peyton Gosselin, Alyssa Judd and Alexander Wells.
Juniors: Hailey Chapman, Lena Couture, Jenny Dong, Corbin Hall, Benjamin James, Jordyn Maloy, Siara Martin, Timber Mattson, Sarah Moreau, Megan Ross, Kadrian Rugullies and Ghilaine Uwimpaye.
Sophomores: Destiney Deschaines, Zander Dubay, Kali Feehan, Brianna Foley, Cameron Gilman, Neil LaRochelle III, Daniel Poulin, Madison Ryder, Jessica Schlotterbeck and Emma Tapley.
Freshmen: Megan Belanger, Hunter Burkhardt, Darien Davis, Stormy Hix, Abaigeal Lucas, Reese McAtee, Amelia Mooney, Sean Moore, Acadia Rugullies, Seth Smith, Cody Tardif-Hammonds and Addisen Turcotte.
Honor Roll
Seniors: Celeste Brissette, Olivia Clark, Tyler Cossar, Matthew Fisher, Riley Leeman, Kaitland Little, Ivy Morris, Camdan Poisson, David Schlotterbeck, Geoffrey Shambarger, Scott Smith and Seth Tapley.
Juniors: Halle Babineau, Rebecca Budesheim, Brooke Cossar, Charlee Cox, Damion LaGue, Levi Levesque, Elise Madore, Hunter Mason, David Poulin, Haven Ramsey, Courtney Sargent, Kathleen Scroggins, Jack Tibbetts and Vannessa Wasielewski.
Sophomores: Max Boulet, Emily Chapman, Gaige Elwell, Owen Fish, Susan Hart, Mackenna Poisson and Christian Richter.
Freshmen: Grace Braley, Abby Cunningham, Miguel Judd, Robert Kulow, Zachary Kulow, Aidan Laviolette, Caleb Phillips, Aiden Raitt, Kyle Simmons and Andrew Wilcox.
