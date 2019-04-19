LEWISTON — Spruce Mountain exploded for 13 runs in the first inning and didn’t stop there in a 23-2 victory over Mountain Valley in the Mountain Valley Conference opener for both teams at Joseph Deschenes Field on Thursday.

Haley Turcotte led Spruce Mountain’s 13-hit attack with a pair of doubles. Grace Harmatys (triple) and Calley Baker (double) also had an extra base hit among their two hits, while Julianne Doiron and Paige Hutton chipped in with two hits apiece.

Saydie Garbarini hit a home run for the Falcons.

Hampden 7, Edward Little 2

HAMPDEN — A six-run second inning for Hampden Academy was more than enough to put away Edward Little in its softball season-opener, as the Red Eddies were downed, 7-2, on Thursday.

Hampden’s Eliza Murphy was the leader at the plate with three hits, including a grand slam and a double. Sydney Jordan hit two doubles, the first coming in the second inning to score towo runs.

Edward Little’s McKenzi Horton hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI double by Anna LeBlanc.

Sydney Hatch pitched a complete game and earned the win for the Broncos, while Hannah Smith took the loss for the Red Eddies.

Baseball

Mt. Ararat 10, Mt. Blue 0 (6 innings)

BRUNSWICK — Austin Damon tossed a one-hit shutout to lead Mt. Ararat to a 10-0 victory over Mt. Blue in six innings in KVAC baseball.

Damon struck out eight in six innings and also went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Hunter Lohr added two hits, including a triple for the Eagles.

Austin DeCarolis had the Cougars’ lone hit.

College softball

Bates 4, UMF 1

LEWISTON — Bates College’s softball team threw a combined two-hitter on Thursday to defeat the University of Maine at Farmington, 4-1.

Julia Panepinto smashed a two-run home run in the sixth inning, her fifth of the year, to give Bates a three-run lead. Jevan Sandhu tossed three-scoreless innings, followed by Danielle Polirer who allowed one unearned run in 2.1 innings. Polirer earned the win, her second of the season. Payton Buxton earned the final five outs and the save.

UMF’s Haley Holt drew a walk and moved to third base on a wild pitch before scoring on Karen Flaherty’s infield single.

Brianna McGrath allowed four runs in six innings and took the loss for UMF.

College baseball

Husson 15, Bates 3

LEWISTON — Husson scored 15-unanswered runs to dismantle Bates 15-3 in baseball on Thursday.

After Bates jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the Eagles took over, tallied 13 hits, and buried the Bobcats. Most of the damage took place in the fourth when Husson scored eight runs due to four walks, a couple of singles and a wild pitch.

Luke Covey, Ethan Daigneault and Nick Guerrette all earned two RBI on the day for the Eagles. Husson’s Alex Brooks earned his third win of the season on the mound while Bates’ Peter Schuldt took the loss.

