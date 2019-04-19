100 years ago: 1919

Mrs. F.A.Morey, Wood Street, entertained the Fireside Club Wednesday. The time was spent in a discussion of events leading up to the war. An hour was spent socially when victrola music was enjoyed and refreshments served. The next meeting will be held with Mrs. G.F. Barlett, 91 Elm Street.

50 years ago: 1969

The election of new members will highlight the meeting of Kappa Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi Wednesday evening at the home of Mrs. Larry Morin, Main St., Auburn. Plans will also be discussed for the annual Founder’s Day banquet on May I. Prior to the business session members will gather at Edward Little High School at 7:45 to view the Art Festival. Mrs. Morin will serve refreshments during the social hour at her home.

25 years ago: 1994

Lewiston City employees with ideas for improving efficiency and productivity on the job could earn cash prizes if the City Council revives an old suggestions-and-awards. Mayor John T. Jenkins will ask the City Council on Tuesday to bring back the long-dormant program, meant to boost morale as well as improve operations. Jenkins said Monday that he decided to offer the suggestion himself after city employees pointed to the program’s success in the past. “I’m not the city manager, but my management style is hands-on and personal,” he said, adding that he hopes the program will encourage team efforts. I’d like to see as many people involved as possible. Personnel Director Denis Jean is expected to present a list of names for a committee — including a city councilor, a union representative, a member of the finance department that would screen suggestions and determine which ones merit awards.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: