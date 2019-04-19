Expect a wet weekend with some minor or moderate flooding in parts of northern New England this weekend.

The National Weather Service says Vermont and parts of Maine and New Hampshire are under a flood watch from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Coastal and interior areas were included in Maine, while New Hampshire’s Lakes Region through northern areas were under the watch.

The weather service said heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt may lead to flooding. The heaviest rain was expected Saturday into Saturday night.

Days of heavy rain and snowmelt have caused damage to roads around Vermont. Many rivers are expected to crest on Saturday and Lake Champlain will continue to be near flood stage.

Temperatures were expected to warm up into the 60s and beyond.

