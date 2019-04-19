AUBURN – Thomas M. Berry, 87, a longtime resident of Livermore, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. He was born Aug. 10, 1931 in Livermore Falls, the son of Lewis Berry and Erma (Norton) Berry. He was a 1949 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On Sept. 1, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly McIver of Livermore Falls at the Livermore Falls Baptist parsonage by Rev. Stuart Kinley. They enjoyed 67 years together before her passing June 19, 2018.

Tom was co-owner of Berry Hill Orchard and store in Livermore, where he worked as an orchardist for over 50 years. Tom was very devoted to his community and church, he was always there to lend a helping hand when something needed to be done. He was member of North Livermore Baptist Church, served as an organist, deacon, trustee and 35 years on the North Livermore Baptist Church Quartet. Many North Livermore Baptist Church Baptismals were held at their camp on Long Pond.

Tom was a selectman for Town of Livermore from 1999 to 2013, volunteer fireman and former nine year school board member. He was also a member of the Oriental Star Masonic Lodge, Independent Order of Oddfellows, and Norland Grange.Tom was also an active member of the Maine Apple Growers Association.

He enjoyed his vegetable gardens, playing cribbage and “Skat” but he especially loved time spent at their camp on Long Pond, boating on his party barge, and family gatherings.

He is survived by his children, Susan True and her husband, Daniel of Bangor, Stephen Berry and wife, Michelle of Livermore and Debra Hebert and her husband, Kevin of Jay; nine grandchildren, Kristi Fravel, T.J. True, Melissa Crosby, Adam Berry, Aron Hardy, Micaela and Caleb Baron, Ben and Lauren Hebert; and seven great-grandchildren, Allie and Alex Fravel, Gavin and Owen Glanville-True, Tegan and Tucker Berry and Carter Poulin. He is also survived by his brother, Carlton Berry and his wife, Diane of Livermore, sisters-in-law, Fran and Glenys Berry; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Beverly; brothers, Rockwood, Howard, Ronald and Theodore.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road, Livermore. Visiting hours will be held 5-7 p.m. on Monday April 22 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Interment, Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made to:

North Livermore Baptist Church,

C/O Linda Lyman,

70 Crash Road,

Livermore, Maine 04253 or

Hospice House of Androscoggin,

236 Stetson Road,

Auburn, Maine 04210

< Previous

Next >

filed under: