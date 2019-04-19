The Rangeley Community Chorus (RCC) is beginning rehearsals for their early summer concert, “Can You Hear the People Sing?” and will be welcoming new members. All that is required is a general love for singing and ability to attend most of the rehearsals, which will be held on Monday, Friday and Sunday evenings from 6-7:30. The first rehearsal is on Monday, April 22 at the RFA Lakeside Theater. You are invited to come and see what it’s all about with no obligation… just stop in!