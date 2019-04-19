High Honor Roll

High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.

9th Grade

Emily Eastlack

Mya Laliberte

Hannah McMillan

Ella Shaffer

10th Grade

Emma Jacot-Descombes

Autumn-Sky Williams

11th Grade

Lauren Farmer

Olivia Pye



12th Grade

Vanessa Bisson

Natausha Cogley

Olivia Hall

Amber Morrill

Payton Ross



Honor Roll

Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.

9th Grade

Winnie LaRochelle

Lily Lavallee

Abi Madrid

Bristol Quimby

Kitty Rahman

Evan Smith



10th Grade

Will Brey

Ellah Smith

11th Grade

Nolan Boone

Camdan Carmichael

Lauren Eastlack

Gabrielle White

Brian Williamson

12th Grade

Elijah Bliss

Kylie Collins

Callahan Crosby

Brooke Egan

Abigail Kennedy

Leo Perez



