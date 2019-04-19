High Honor Roll

High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.

9th Grade
Emily Eastlack
Mya Laliberte
Hannah McMillan
Ella Shaffer

10th Grade
Emma Jacot-Descombes
Autumn-Sky Williams

11th Grade
Lauren Farmer
Olivia Pye


12th Grade
Vanessa Bisson
Natausha Cogley
Olivia Hall
Amber Morrill
Payton Ross

Honor Roll

Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.

9th Grade
Winnie LaRochelle
Lily Lavallee
Abi Madrid
Bristol Quimby
Kitty Rahman
Evan Smith


10th Grade
Will Brey
Ellah Smith

11th Grade
Nolan Boone
Camdan Carmichael
Lauren Eastlack
Gabrielle White
Brian Williamson

12th Grade
Elijah Bliss
Kylie Collins
Callahan Crosby
Brooke Egan
Abigail Kennedy
Leo Perez
   

 

