RUMFORD — A local man is accused of assaulting two police officers when they tried to arrest him on a charge of domestic violence assault, Police Chief Stacy Carter said.

Daniel Pardieu, 34, is charged with hitting Sgt. James Bernard and Patrolman Austin Couture in the face when they responded to a fight at an Oxford Avenue residence on April 17, Carter said in a news release.

Pardieu was taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris and booked on two charges of assault on a police officer and domestic violence assault.

He was later taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he was being held on bail of $1,500 cash, or $250 cash and a supervised release contract, a corrections officer said Friday evening.

Pardieu is scheduled to appear in Rumford District Court on May 13.

