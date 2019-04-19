FARMINGTON — A well-attended retirement celebration for the longest serving Franklin Savings Bank employee was held Thursday, April 11. For an unprecedented 42 years, Tom Sawyer has helped countless community members with their banking and financial needs.

Sawyer was a butcher at the former Ray’s Market when he was enticed to join Franklin County Savings Bank in 1977 by Theone “Sue” Woodcock.

“They wanted a man on the teller line,” said Sawyer. “At the time, the average teller age was 60. They thought it would be a nice break.”

After two years, Sawyer was promoted to senior teller and head teller. A year later, he moved to the loan department as a loan interview clerk. Sawyer quickly worked his way to the vice president of residential lending, a position he held since 1993.

“There was a huge secure tub behind the teller line which contained customer files,” Sawyer recalled. “When someone came in to make a loan payment, the teller would pull the customer’s loan card and cross off that payment.”

As a lender, Sawyer said it used to be much simpler to write a mortgage, there were fewer forms and the only variable being whether the borrower needed mortgage guarantee insurance. The rate was a single fixed rate and the term 25 years.

“Now, we have pages of rates,” he said.

Tom became a true community banker early on in his career, serving with several local organizations.

“John Levesque started off my extensive community involvement when he had me take over the Cancer Drive for him, which turned into the Relay for Life,” said Sawyer. “I did yard sales, food auctions and cooked the Survivors’ meal for many years.”

He served as longtime treasurer for the Farmington Historical Society and also served on the Red Schoolhouse Committee. He is a 25-year member of Maine Lodge #20 and former Master of the Lodge. Went on to join Kora Temple, was an Ambassador for Franklin County and helped with its children’s program for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Later, he became the Secretary/Treasurer of the Franklin County Shire Club. Tom also served the Masonic Building Association as Treasurer.

He is a member and former president of the Farmington Rotary Club. The Rotary does many fundraisers to raise money for local and international projects.

“I started the Rotary’s annual yard sale, where all the funds go to scholarships, as well as working on the Festival of Trees and Basket Beano,” he added. “I have received many ‘Service Above Self’ awards as well as the District Governor’s Citation for my participation in the Farmington Rotary Club.”

As a life member of the Nordica Memorial Association, Sawyer said he has done just about every job there was and was president for many years. “I’m still the vice president,” he added.

He also served as treasurer, president and board member of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce; treasurer and board member of the United Way of the Tri–Valley Area; and vice president of the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

“I have helped at church as well as local schools, worked with the Children’s Task Force and S.A.V.E.S.,” he added.

The retirement celebration last Thursday afternoon was a grand affair with refreshments and giveaways. Mostly, it was a time for the community to stop in and wish Sawyer the best of luck in his retirement.

Sawyer’s last official day of work was Friday, April 12.

