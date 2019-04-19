LEWISTON — The Public Theatre has opened its box office for ticket sales to their next production of “Fireflies” by Matthew Barber. From the author of the play, “Enchanted April,” comes a humorous and hopeful love story directed by two-time Tony Award winner, Judith Ivey.

Eleanor is a strong, stubborn and well-respected single women of a certain age who enjoys the comfort of her routines. But when love (in the form of a charming drifter) comes knocking at her door, can the sparks of late-life romance be trusted or is there no fool like an old one?

The is the Maine premiere of this heartwarming love story for feisty women, featuring an exciting cast of Broadway veterans.

Shows are scheduled for May 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be two show times on Saturday, May 11, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a few special events on some performance nights. On opening night, Friday, May 3, there will be an Opening Night BREWHaHa. The lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. for free beer sampling courtesy of Baxter Brewing Co. A Post Show Talkback with the actors will be held. Interested folks can download the free study guide when it becomes available — be forewarned that it may contain spoilers. The final event will be Wine Down Thursday on May 9. The lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. for free wine sampling, courtesy of Roopers.

Cost for tickets to “Fireflies” is $20 for adults, $5 for youth 18 and under and $17 for groups of 10-plus. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 207-783-3200 or visit www.thepublictheatre.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: