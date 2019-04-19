LEWISTON — Wicked Illustrations Studio and Gallery, 140 Canal St., will celebrate the talent and creativity of youth artists from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, with the gallery’s 11th annual Student Art Show.

Over 100 youth artists from Wicked Illustrations, Lewiston Middle School and Saint Dominic Academy will share their work. Awards and certificates of participation will be presented at 2 p.m. One Best in Show and two honorable mentions will be awarded for three age groups: grades kindergarten to three, four to six and seven to 12.

Awardees will have their work on display in the Gritty’s Art and Ale Window through the month of May. The show is curated by Kate Cargile, an art teacher at Lewiston Middle School, and Melanie Therrien of Wicked Illustrations.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is easily accessible on-site.

For more information, visit www.wickedillustrations.com.

