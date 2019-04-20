BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Rotary Club will present its eighth annual Midcoast Maine’s Got Talent Show at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Brunswick High School Crooker Theatre. The program, attended last year by some 250 spectators, features variety acts, performed by community members of all ages, and it serves as the organization’s chief fundraiser in support of numerous service projects.

Once again, this year’s event will be directed by singer, actress and community organizer, Teresa Kelly-Gillis, and master of ceremonies will be actor, director, writer and artistic director of Maine State Music Theatre, Curt Dale Clark. The event is open to the public, with general seating tickets sold at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. Adult admission is $12; students and seniors are $10; and children under 5 get in free.

Event organizer Stacy Frizzle said 17 performance slots have been filled to date, and they will be flanked by group opening and closing numbers, all of which will be presented by Clark. The evening will also feature a silent auction and a raffle.

Rotarians have been gathering sponsorships from local businesses and individuals and these, together with ticket sales and income from the ancillary activities, will help to fund the many projects the Brunswick Rotary Club supports each year, among them the Bicycle Rodeo on May 18, the scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors and the “Games on the Mall” held on July 4.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Brunswick, visit www.brunswickmainerotary.org and for talent show updates, visit the https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Music-Award/Brunswick-Rotary-Club-Midcoast-Maines-Got-Talent-237701752976904/.

To contact someone directly regarding the event, call Stacy Frizzle at 207-729-0757 or email her at [email protected]

