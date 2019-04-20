DEAR SUN SPOTS: Swasey-Torrey American Legion Post 100 in Dixfield will hold a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4. Table rental is $15, or two for $25. Concessions will be sold. For more information call 357-1061.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Edward Little High School Class of 1976 has established a Memorial Scholarship to honor class members who have died. The $1,976 scholarship will be awarded each year to a graduating senior.

Fundraising events will kick off with a golf tournament June 7 at Fairlawn Golf Course and a Memorial Walk on June 8 on Whitman Spring Road starting at 4 p.m.

For more information about the tournament, contact Bob Buck at [email protected].

For information on the Memorial Walk, contact Julia Verrill Copp at [email protected].

ANSWER: I so love that ELHS Class of 1976 brings the past and the future together in this way. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if other classes did the same? The season for class reunions and events is coming up. If you are looking for classmates or want to let readers know about scholarships and other fundraisers, send your letters to me!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Old Church Committee of Buckfield is seeking donations of dress forms. These can be in any condition and will be used to display the Old Church collection of antique clothing. They can be picked up. I can be reached at 336-2916.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have a set of encyclopedias in excellent condition to give away. Please call 783-8984 if you’re interested.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know how many outlets in Maine sell lottery tickets?

ANSWER: According to The Maine State Lottery website (www.mainelottery.com), lottery tickets are sold at more than 1,300 outlets throughout the state.

The organization is committed to providing Maine residents with “fun and exciting entertainment through the complete distribution and sales of Tri State Megabucks Plus, Powerball, Mega Millions, Hot Lotto, Lucky for Life, Gimme 5, Tri-State Pick 3 and Pick 4 and an extensive array of instant lottery tickets.”

Did you know the Maine State Lottery was established in 1974 by voters in a statewide referendum? In 2004, Maine joined the multi-jurisdictional jackpot game, Powerball; in 2009, Maine joined the multi-jurisdictional jackpot game, Hot Lotto; on May 9, 2010, Maine joined the multi-jurisdictional jackpot game, Mega Millions; and on March 3, 2012, Maine joined the multi-jurisdictional Lucky for Life.

Each year, millions of dollars are returned to players in prize money. Local Maine businesses receive millions of dollars in commissions and bonuses for selling lottery products and the programs and services supported by the state’s General Fund receive over $50 million. That’s a lot of cash! I’d love to hear from people who have had success with playing. It’s fun as long as you “play responsibly!”

