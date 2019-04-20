LEWISTON — The new softball field at Lewiston High School will be dedicated in honor of Fleurette Roux Bannon prior to the Blue Devils’ rivalry showdown with Edward Little on Monday.

The dedication honors Bannon, the aunt of donor David Roux, a 1974 graduate of Lewiston High School.

Bannon graduated from the school in 1948, and after earning a degree at Gorham State Teacher College, she had a teaching career that spanned decades.

Three of Lewiston’s new fields are named for Roux’s family members. Along with the new softball field, Don Roux Field is named for his father and Joseph Deschenes Field after his uncle.

The dedication ceremony begins at 3:45 p.m. Bannon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The softball game is slated to start at 4 p.m.

Women’s lacrosse

Amhest 13, Bates 4

AMHERST, Mass. — Margaret Smith scored a free position goal to give the Bobcats (8-6, 4-5 NESCAC) a 1-0 lead midway through the first half, but the Mammoths (10-4, 5-4) answered with a 4-0 run to grab the lead for good in Saturday’s conference clash.

Becky Kendall scored a game-high four goals for Amherst. Isabelle Sinnett and Claire Dunbar each added two.

Smith finished with two goals and an assist for Bates. Katie Allard and Sydney Howard also scored.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: