100 years ago: 1919

Director William Chapman of the Maine Music Festival issued a statement recently that contrary to a rumor he has no intention of resigning from the management of this enterprise. On the contrary, he is markedly enthusiastic over the plans for the great Peace Festival which is to come in the fall and which he calculates to make the biggest musical event that has ever taken place in Maine.

50 years ago: 1969

Gov. Curtis has set next week aside as a time to recognize the 150th anniversary of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. IOOF chapters throughout Maine will be holding observances of the anniversary.

25 years ago: 1994

Janet T. Mills, district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, last week made a formal announcement of her candidacy for the Second District Congressional Democratic nomination and issued a challenge to her opponents to debate TV over interactive television to ensure full public participation. In officially opening her Lewiston campaign headquarters, Mills noted that her family were stonecutters in the granite quarries of Hancock County, potato farmers in Aroostook, and settlers of Farmington. She herself has lived and worked in Lewiston-Auburn and has tried cases in every county seat.

