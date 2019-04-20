Children lead the charge as the crowd rushes to claim the hidden Easter eggs on Saturday behind the Mexico Fire Station. The annual Easter Egg Hunt was hosted by the River Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Mexico Firemen’s Relief Association. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin

 

Capri McPherson, 3, of Rumford takes part in Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt behind the Mexico Fire Station. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin

Tyrrell Yates, 4, of Rumford was all decked out for Easter during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt behind the Mexico Fire Station. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin

