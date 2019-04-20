Androscoggin County

• Gale Smith, 47, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:23 p.m. Friday on South Main Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Spencer Wendt, 42, of Newton, Massachusetts, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:44 p.m. Saturday in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Katlyn Lowe, 21, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:23 a.m. Saturday on Court Street.

• Ahmed Abo, 20, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:34 p.m. Saturday on Court Street.

• Sierra McDaniels, 22, of Waterboro, on a charge of operating under the influence, 1:21 a.m. Saturday on Union Street.

Lewiston

• Tony Pollard, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid restitution, 8:20 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street.

• Theresa Leighton, 46, of Biddeford, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:45 p.m. Friday at 163 Bates St.

• Tristan Schnepp, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:08 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sabattus Street and Russell Street.

• Troy Duarte, 48, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:22 a.m. Saturday at 91 Horton St.

• Michael Cameron, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 3 a.m. Saturday on Howe Street.

• Khaletha Addison, 42, of Auburn, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Saturday at 176 Pine St.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
crime, police log
Related Stories
Latest Articles