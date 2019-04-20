Androscoggin County

• Gale Smith, 47, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:23 p.m. Friday on South Main Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Spencer Wendt, 42, of Newton, Massachusetts, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:44 p.m. Saturday in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Katlyn Lowe, 21, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:23 a.m. Saturday on Court Street.

• Ahmed Abo, 20, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:34 p.m. Saturday on Court Street.

• Sierra McDaniels, 22, of Waterboro, on a charge of operating under the influence, 1:21 a.m. Saturday on Union Street.

Lewiston

• Tony Pollard, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid restitution, 8:20 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street.

• Theresa Leighton, 46, of Biddeford, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:45 p.m. Friday at 163 Bates St.

• Tristan Schnepp, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:08 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sabattus Street and Russell Street.

• Troy Duarte, 48, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:22 a.m. Saturday at 91 Horton St.

• Michael Cameron, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 3 a.m. Saturday on Howe Street.

• Khaletha Addison, 42, of Auburn, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Saturday at 176 Pine St.

