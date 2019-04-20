Ticket Auction
Saturday, April 20, 2019
5:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School
256 Main St.
South Paris, ME
Directions

Doors open at 5 pm for ticket sales. At 630 pm winners will be drawn. Home baked chop suey, beans, hot dogs, snacks, drinks and sweets available for purchase.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles