Five more earth-friendly tips:

* Lighten your load: Removing excess weight from your vehicle can improve its fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and associated emissions.

* Unplug: They might look innocent, but plugged-in appliances such as televisions and chargers continue to draw power and use up energy — even when they’re turned off. According to the Earth Day Network, it costs the average U.S. household $120 each year.

* Say goodbye to your second fridge: It may have been practical at one point, but having a sparingly used second fridge or freezer in the basement or garage can add an extra $150 or more to your annual energy bill.

* Walk to or from work: It’s good for your body, mind and the environment. If you don’t live within walking distance from your job, try carpooling with co-workers or using public transport. Biking is another great solution. If you don’t own a bike, try out a bike sharing service.

* Go electricity free for a day: Many schools have started turning off the lights for an hour or more on Earth Day, so why not go the extra mile and declare Earth Day an electricity-free day. No lights, no phones, no computers, no television. Not only will this probably lead to more quality time with your family, it also serves as a great segue into discussing how much energy is consumed by electricity and the small ways you can work to limit your own use of electricity, such as unplugging appliances when not in use.

