Biddeford police said a 42-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a southbound Amtrak Downeaster train.

There were 83 passengers on board the train when it hit the man, who was walking on railroad tracks between Westmore Avenue and Pomerleau Street in Biddeford.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name pending notification of his relatives, Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk said.

The accident took place at 4:02 p.m. and the train was not released from the scene until 7 p.m., Fisk said.

Christina Leeds, a spokeswoman for Amtrak, said in an email that Amtrak Downeaster Train 696, traveling from Portland to Boston, struck a trespasser west of Saco.

Leeds defined trespassing as walking on or near the railroad tracks without the railroad’s permission.

There were no injuries to the crew or passengers.

Biddeford police and railroad police are investigating the incident.

