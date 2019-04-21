WINTHROP/GREENE – Brayden David Madore, 9, went to be with Jesus, April 16, 2019. Brayden was born in Lewiston, Maine, to David and Ashlee Madore on Dec. 21, 2009, just days before Christmas. He was a lover of the holidays. Brayden attended Greene Central School as a third grader this year, where he was surrounded by many cherished teachers and friends whom adored him. Brayden had many hobbies as a young boy does; he loved playing soccer, four wheeling, boating, traveling, having Nerf wars, playing PS4 (especially farming simulator). He loved John Deere Tractors having sleepovers with his cousins and BBQ’s with his family. Brayden would always ask for rides in his dad’s police car. He was a member at Phoenix Karate Dojo and was recently promoted to junior orange belt. Brayden also loved tinkering with his Pepere, always trying to figure out how things were made, and had decided that he would be an engineer and farmer one day, and dreamed of building a mansion for his mom, sisters and cousins to live in. Brayden can be described as a loving, funny, sweet and thoughtful boy, always putting others before himself. His heart inspired the people around him; he had a way of making people smile. Brayden was a member of the Holy Family Church in Lewiston, where he was baptized. Oct. 21, 2018, he was confirmed at Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.Brayden is survived by his mom, Ashlee Madore, and his dad, David Madore; sisters, Madison Madore, Kayliana Madore and Evelyn Pineo. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Ashlee’s message to Brayden is: “My beautiful boy, I still can’t believe you’re not coming home. I will forever long to hear your laughter again, to hold you and kiss you goodnight. I always knew you were magnificent, from the very start. The sparkle in your eye and oh, that smile. You were an angel from the beginning. I’m sorry we never got to build that mansion, buddy. I’m sorry I don’t get to see you grow up. I know you will always be with me and your sisters. I pray that we make you proud. We were blessed to have nine wonderful years together; I will hold our memories closely. Brayden you are the most handsome angel there ever was, thank you, God, for letting me be this beautiful boy’s mom, I just wish you would have given us more time. Brayden, my best friend, until I can hug you again, please know how deeply I love you, always, your Mom.”David’s message to Brayden is: “My little Man. What can I say buddy, Daddy is lost without you right now. My little buckaroo! Your contagious smile, your infectious laugh and your handsome little face is forever etched into my heart, big guy. You are a part of me and forever will be daddy’s little boy. ‘My little man’. So spread your cool new wings pal, and fly high. We will be together again someday, Brady Boy. Daddy Loves You forever and always, Pal!”A private ceremony is being held on Easter for Brayden, a little boy who loved holidays. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday April 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family church in Lewiston. Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to share condolences for Brayden’s friends and family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Greene Central School or Greene Youth Athletic Association,in Brayden’s name.

