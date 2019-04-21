BUCKFIELD – A Turner man was issued a summons Saturday evening after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole and leaving the scene of the accident.

Robert Churchill, 54, was driving on Paris Hill Road when he lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet, went off the road and struck a telephone pole, according to Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt McDonald.

“The pole cracked and fell on top of the truck,” McDonald said.

When police arrived, McDonald said, Churchill and the other occupants of the vehicle were not there, and police had a difficult time approaching the vehicle because there were live wires near the truck and telephone pole.

McDonald said Churchill and the truck’s other occupants were found a couple of hours later, and Churchill was issued a summons for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

“Right now, we’re not sure what caused the crash,” McDonald said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Nobody was injured in the accident.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: