DURHAM — Daniel Buck Soules has appeared on the popular PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” since 1999, where he has appraised countless cherished heirlooms for hundreds of people on-site and millions watching on television at home.

Now, the Durham Historic District Commission will host the acclaimed auctioneer and appraiser for a talk, titled “Behind the Scenes of ‘Antiques Roadshow’,” when he will tell stories about the people he’s met and the rare items he’s evaluated during his decades of work on the program.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Eureka Center in Durham. It is the first of two events the commission has planned featuring Soules, who will return in September for an event appraising people’s items.

Soules will not be doing individual appraisals at the May 4 event.

Soules has conducted appraisals for the Smithsonian Institute Anacostia Museum in Washington, D.C., as well as conducted auctions for such well known organizations as the Ted Williams Museum, working alongside Boston Red Sox greats like Luis Tiant.

On “Antiques Roadshow,” local people bring antiques and family heirlooms to be reviewed and appraised by a traveling group of appraisers. The program has been nominated 16 times for Primetime Emmy Awards.

Tickets for the May 4 event are $10 and contribute to the historic district commission’s local preservation efforts. Tickets can be purchased at the Durham Get N’ Go store or at the Durham Town Office.