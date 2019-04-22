BETHEL —The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will meet for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Sunday River Brewing Co., 29 Sunday River Road.
—
RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1956 luncheon will be at noon Thursday, May 2, at the Hotel Rumford on Canal Street.
All classmates and guests are welcome.
