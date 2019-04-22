Charges
Androscoggin County
• Jeffrey St. Hilaire, 49, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:53 p.m. Sunday on Furbush Street in Sabattus.
• Ronald Burns, 19, of Wales, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10 p.m. Sunday at 7 Leeds St. in Lewiston.
• Dakota Lewis, 22, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:08 p.m. Monday in Livermore Falls.
Auburn
• Patrick Bryer, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:09 a.m. Monday at 289 Turner St.
• Lacy Frechette, 40, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:47 a.m. Monday at 289 Turner St.
• Dallas Holder, 42, of Mexico, on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and escaping from custody, 6:16 p.m. Monday at Kohl’s department store.
Lewiston
• Steven Towns, 41, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the Walnut and Bates streets.
• Joseph Gallo, 29, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 12:38 a.m. Monday at 33 Howard St.
• Lucrezia Martin, 41, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, 1:55 a.m. Monday at Shawmut and Pine streets.
• Midnight Blue, 29, of Lagrange, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 1:40 a.m. Monday at 57 Shawmut St.
• Paul Kendrick, 59, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 12:15 p.m. Monday at 140 Canal St.
• Heidi Lemiex, 49, of Livermore, on an outstanding warrant for theft by unauthorized taking and a charge of failure to appear, 2:45 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
• Stephen Daigle, 66, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4 p.m. Monday at 128 Pinewood Road.
