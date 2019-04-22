NORWAY — The fifth children’s workshop in the “Careers in Art Series for Kids, Printmaking in Layers” will be led by Georgina Grenier on Saturday, May 4, at The Folk Art Studio at Fiber and Vine, 402 Main St.

The workshop series is designed to expose children to the myriad of processes and professions for visual artists and aims to open pathways for kids to consider making as a worthwhile activity — and even imagine a dream that becomes a viable profession one day. For this workshop, registration is reqired by Saturday, April 27. Materials and snacks are included.

Kids will use leaves, lace and found objects to make prints with rich layers of color and overlapping shapes. They will also leave with a recipe for making their own gel plates at home and plenty of unique artwork that has explored the concept of layering and transparency to build an image.

Grenier is an art practitioner living and working in southwestern Maine. Her work uses printmaking to document the invisible, yet amazing microscopic life forms in local waters. She also engages with the local community in socially engaged artwork that explores how people view truth and certainty in a time when the social and environmental world is rapidly changing.

Grenier is a public school teacher of gifted and talented students in SAD 17 and holds graduate degrees in intermedia (University of Maine, Orono, in 2017) and education (Goddard College, 2003). She loves to bring creative learning opportunities of all kinds to Maine students.

The Western Maine Art Group, The Folk Art Studio, and Fiber and Vine have partnered to bring the workshop series to the Oxford Hills. Through grants, scholarships are offered for those with financial needs.

Workshops cost $35 each or $10 for scholarship recipients. Workshops are presented for two age groups: 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 6-8 and 1 to 3 p.m. for children age 9 and up.

For more information, scholarship requests and registration, go to fiberandvine.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: