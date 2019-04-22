- Bobby B. Goding, 47, Jay, warrant unpaid fine, April 12, $150 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Buddy J. Grant, 25, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, April 12, 24-hour sentence, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Melinda A. Darveau, 46, Chesterville, operating under the influence-prior, April 12, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jacob M. Danforth, 30, Farmington, attaching false plates, operating after suspension, April 12, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Michael Donald Letarte, 28, New Sharon, operating under the influence, April 13, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Kaitlin Mae Overlock, 24, Shawmut, criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, April 13, $500 cash bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.
- Clyce Leslie Pingree II, 53, Wilton, operating under the influence, April 13, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Emily Anne Brinck, 31, Farmington, operating under the influence, April 13, $200 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Kenneth J. Zitzelberger, 53, Jay, violation protection from abuse order, April 15, no bail listed as of April 22, Jay Police Department.
- Tammy-Lee Alice Libby, 49, Stratton, warrant unpaid fine/fees, April 15, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- John W. Gross, 38, Eustis, probation hold, April 16, no bail listed as of April 22, Farmington Police Department.
- Corrado Ceccarelli, 55, Carrabassett Valley, domestic violence assault, April 16, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Nathan Henry Bowers, 46, Eustis, unlawful sexual contact, April 17, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Shane P. Dineen, 31, Livermore Falls, five warrants failure to appear, April 17, no bail listed as of April 22, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Shannon Marie Merritt, 28, Livermore Falls, warrant unpaid fine/fees, April 18, released on payment arrangement, Jay Police Department.
- Christopher Bruce Gray, 27, Livermore Falls, four counts unlawful possession scheduled drugs, April 19, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
- Daniel Paul Porter, 50, Jay, domestic violence criminal mischief, April 19, $300 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Monica Amelia Rollins, 37, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, April 19, transferred to Androscoggin County Jail, Wilton Police Department.
- Darrin Allen Furlong, 22, Eustis, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, April 19, no bail listed as of April 22, Maine Warden Service.
- Brandon Scott Flagg, 30, Jay, warrant failure to appear, April 20, no bail listed as of April 22, Jay Police Department.
- Thomas J. Smith, 31, Lindenhurst, New York, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 20, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Marissa Swain, 25, Stratton, operating under the influence, April 21, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jason D. Masterson, 44, Wilton, operating under the influence, prior, April 21, $300 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Minot selectmen open firetruck bids
-
Sports
Sox rained out; Eovaldi to have elbow surgery
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Cougars rally past Red Eddies in lacrosse opener
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Houses still using petroleum