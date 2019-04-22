Tuna Surprise

Duneee Pratt, Florida and Norway

1/2 pound wide egg noodles

2 cups frozen peas

1 can condensed cream of celery soup

1 3-ounce can sliced mushrooms

1 cup milk

Dash Worcestershire sauce

1/2 pound unsliced processed cheese, cut into small pieces

2 cans tuna, drained and flaked

1 package cashews, chopped

Cook noodles according to directions. In a separate pan, heat soup, mushrooms, milk, Worcestershire sauce and cheese, stirring until cheese melts. (If a little more liquid is needed, add some water). Mix into noodles and peas and add cashews. Fold in tuna. Pour into a large casserole dish, cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Crock Pot Onion Soup

Dundee Pratt, Florida and Norway

3 large onions, chopped

1/2 cup margarine

6 beef bouillon cubes

4 cups hot water

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Brown onions in margarine until tender. Add the onions to the remaining ingredients in a crock pot. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours.

Peach Pizza

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 stick butter or margarine

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1 can peach pie filling

Divide cream cheese in half. Blend half the cream cheese with the butter until smooth. Stir in the flour and mix to make a soft dough. Chill until firm. Roll dough in about a 13-inch circle so it will fit in a 12-inch pizza pan with enough hanging over to crimp for an edge. Prick dough with a fork and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Coolcompletely. Blend the remaining cream cheese with sugar and milk. Beat until smooth. Spread over crust and top with peach pie filling. Chill for a bit before serving.

Kids in the Kitchen

Heath Bars

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 sleeve Saltine crackers

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 cup brown sugar

1 12-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 adult

Line a greased 13 x 9 x 2 baking dish with the crackers. With the help of adult, melt the butter and add the sugar. Boil rapidly for 2 1/2 minutes. Pour mixture over crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. When removed from the oven, cover with chocolate chips and as they melt, spread over the surface. Cool before cutting.

