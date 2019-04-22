DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the call for volunteers in the April 3 Sun Spots, I retired a couple of years ago, and having always volunteered during my work life, I wanted that aspect to continue. It had to be just the right assignment, something new as well as giving back to the community. While exploring, a nurse employed at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice recommended I get in touch with the volunteer manager for information. She spoke highly of Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice.

When I called, they were in the process of scheduling training classes so the timing was perfect. I joined the Volunteer Team and it was a great decision. I have been there over a year. The employees, volunteer office staff, and even the president always smile and greet us. The volunteer office staff always thanks us and we are made to feel part of the team.

I’m so fortunate to have worked for the best employer, Androscoggin Bank, and I have the best volunteer position at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice.

Readers, if you are considering volunteering, do yourself a favor and contact Kathy Baillargeon, manager of Volunteer Resources at 795-9586, for further details. Who knows, you may get lucky and end up volunteering with someone from the past as I did. I now volunteer with one of my old co-workers from the bank!

—Joani, no town

ANSWER: What a great letter! I have also had experience as a hospice volunteer and it has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. One of the very best things you can do for yourself is to reach out to help others. You were blessed with talents and skills. Use them!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Harlow in Hallowell is seeking art for its upcoming exhibition “Women. Respond!” This is an open-call, juried show that will be on view Aug. 2 through Sept. 7.

Body image, male sexual misconduct, discrimination, gender identity, and likeability are just a few of many issues women are faced with on a daily basis. As a woman, how do you respond artistically to current events? If you are a person who does not identify as a woman, what attributes do you think are essential for defining female-ness in today’s world? Is it a fluid line?

All artists are welcome to submit, regardless of gender identity. Up to four pieces of original fine art in any media may be submitted, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, ceramics and installation. Art that has been previously exhibited at the Harlow is not eligible.

Artists should be residents of Maine at least part of the year or otherwise have a strong connection to our state. Giclees and other reproductions are not eligible. The Harlow also welcomes multimedia, digital, and/or installation submissions to be considered for its newly designated multimedia/installation room.

There is a nonrefundable entry fee of $30 for nonmembers and $15 for members. The fee is per artist (not per work of art entered)

Deadline for entries is July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Email notification of work juried into the exhibition will be sent on or before July 8.

For more information including how to submit, go to harlowgallery.org.

— No name, no town

