LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Central Maine Human Resource Association and the Lewiston CareerCenter, will hold an HR Thursday workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the chamber, 415 Lisbon St.

Ryan Dumais and Sarah Newell of Eaton Peabody will present “Discrimination and Retaliation Law Overview.” The presentation provides guidelines for what employers need to know about discrimination, retaliation and whistleblower laws. Newell and Dumais will provide an overview of federal and state protections and the exceptions.

Federal protections covered include: Title VII, Americans with Disabilities Act, and Age Discrimination in Employment. Maine provisions covered will include the Maine Human Rights Act and Maine Whistleblower Protection Act. They will also cover the protected classes included in the law for purposes of sex discrimination and race discrimination and the creation of hostile work environments. They will cover ADA, FMLA, workers’ compensation, leave time, social media dangers and implications and, most importantly for any employer, they will cover the top five strategies for avoiding lawsuits.

Cost is $25 for members; $50 for nonmembers; free for CMHRA members.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend events.”

